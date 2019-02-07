Charlotte Tilbury's new lipstick range is inspired by 90s supermodels.

The 45-year-old beauty mogul revealed that her latest limited-edition Supermodel Lips collection, which includes three nudes in the brand's Matte Revolution formula was influenced by the likes of Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, who were ''trailblazers'' of the nude lip trend.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: ''The 90s were when the nudes were born! It was all about tone-on-tone - a sumptuous, pillowy, nude lipstick paired with a darker, browner lip liner - it was the Supers' trademark look.

''Claudia, Cindy, Naomi and Kate were trailblazers for this trend. Over the years, it is a look which is ever-evolving but always relevant, always desirable, and always wearable!

''I wanted to give a nod to the 90s, channelling the effortless attitude of that natural beauty, but in a modern way. These are the ultimate fashion nude lips that everyone needs in their make-up bag.''

The new product, which is designed to suit all skin tones, comes in three shades; Super Nineties, Super Model and Super Sex and offer a brown, pink or red nude finish.

The make-up artist explained that the lipstick was designed to be ''completely universal'' and the complexion warming shades enhances the natural colour of everyone's lips.

She said: ''All three shades are completely universal. Super Sexy, Super Nineties and Super Model are the LBDs of lipsticks and like all classics, these nudes look great on everyone.

''The genius of each complexion-warming shade is that when you apply it, it enhances the natural colour of your lips.

''So not only do they suit everyone, at every age, but the difference in colour payoff means that everyone can become the most super gorgeous versions of themselves!''