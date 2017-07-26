Charlotte Tilbury has been announced as a Contributing Editor for British Vogue.

The flame-haired beauty expert has joined hair stylist Sam McKnight, L'Oreal Paris global make-up director Val Garland and Guido Palau at the publication, which was announced across British Vogue's social media platforms.

And the mogul is ''so ecstatic'' to be a part of the team with ''incredible industry legends''.

Alongside a screenshot of the magazine's post declaring the news, which was shared on Charlotte's Instagram account, she wrote: ''So ECSTATIC to officially be joining @BritishVogue as Contributing Beauty Editor alongside incredible industry legends @TheValGarland, @SamMcKnight1 and @GuidoPalau! And congratulations to @patmcgrathreal on being the Beauty Editor at Large. Thank you SO much for this opportunity to the amazing @edward_enninful and @jessicadiner #britishvogue. (sic).''

Val is also ''very excited'' by her latest venture.

She said: ''Ding Dong Very excited to announce that I'll be joining @BritishVogue as a Contributing Beauty Editor alongside the legends that are @SamMcknight1 @CTilburyMakeup and @GuidoPalau Congratulations to @PatMcgrathreal on being Beauty Editor at Large. Thanks darling @Edward_Enninful and @JessicaDiner via @SamMcknight1 #BritishVogue #BeautyEditor (sic).''

Meanwhile, the mogul has revealed she launched her eponymous skincare and cosmetics label in 2013 because she wanted to start a ''make-up revolution''.

Speaking previously about her successful career, she said: ''I wanted to start a makeup revolution ... to be the first make-up artist to share their secrets and empower women everywhere.''

The businesswoman believes the launch of her best-selling moisturizer titled Magic Cream also helped boost the recognition of her label.

She added: ''It all started with my Magic Cream [the best-selling moisturizer that started life as a fashion-week backstage staple], then I launched my 10 colour-curated looks.''