The 45-year-old beauty mogul is a celebrity favourite to create stunning looks for A-list events, and the creative director has revealed she's inspired by ''images and films from the 1920s to the 1950s'' and is ''obsessed'' with how skin appeared in vintage photography.
Writing for the publication, the Vogue contributing editor said: ''I've always loved old Hollywood glamour, so when I'm doing red-carpet make-up, images and films from the 1920s to the 1950s and beyond are my inspiration.
''I'm obsessed by how skin used to appear in black-and-white photography and under HMI film-studio lights: blurred, soft-focus, dreamy, luminous.''
But although Charlotte loves classic glamour and black and white photography, she admits that the current fashion world is more ''unforgiving'' and ''the digital age of high definition'' and has made adapt her make-up looks accordingly.
She explained: ''Now that we're in the digital age of high definition when my starlets walk the red carpet, their journey begins in daylight -- and ends in HD.
''It's so unforgiving. It's a megapixel, mega-pore, mega-nightmare situation, and shows things you can't even see with the naked eye.
''So, whenever I'm approaching a modern red-carpet face, there are a few things that remain constant in my approach.
''The first port of call is always a glowy base with a flawless filter effect. Then comes contouring, which is simple Hollywood make-up 101: shading the cheeks, jaw, temples, eyes, and nose has become a thing now, and all the celebrities want it.
''Precision highlighting and powdering will give you the amazing facial structure of a big-screen star. But this season, what I'm doing differently is bringing a certain freshness to classic Hollywood make-up by using washes of finely milled shimmer or a chiffony veil of oyster and champagne tones on the eyes, rather than going for a deep-set, dark, smoky eye. ''
