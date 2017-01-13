Charlotte Tilbury threw a pink-themed ''pyjama party'' on Thursday (12.01.17).

The British make-up artist - who launched her eponymous cosmetics brand in 2013 - has taken to social media to show the behind the scenes of her ''girls night'', which saw all of the guests, including Charlotte, adorn baby pink silk nightwear set, and gorge on popcorn at the late night event.

The flame-haired beauty posted snippets of the evening on her Instagram Story, which started off with a clip of the mogul in her uber feminine attire waving at the camera before it panned around the room.

The clip was captioned: ''My Pyjama Party (sic)'' and was edited to include pink hearts and eye mask emojis over the footage.

Whilst another snippet read: ''Girls night (sic).''

The video then panned around the room and captured a number of pale pink and cerise-coloured rose bouquets neatly arranged, and a vast amount of Charlotte Tilbury make-up scattered across a glass table.

The temporary footage, which only lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, revealed there was a popcorn maker at the event that guests indulged in whilst they sat on faux-fur rugs and watched the 1959 classic film 'Some Like It Hot' in a candle lit room .

Charlotte panned to the food machine in the footage, which she captioned: ''POPCORN (sic).''

And to mark the occasion all of the guests gathered on the balcony to take a photograph with Charlotte.

In a short video showing the style muse posing for pictures with the other attendee's, ''PYJAMA PARTY (sic)'' was emblazoned across the footage.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has revealed she is inspired by ''uptown women'', including Olivia Palermo, Gwyneth Paltrow and the catwalk icon Naomi Campbell.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I am very inspired by New York and uptown women who are also muses of mine, like Olivia Palermo, Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Campbell.''