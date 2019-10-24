Charlotte Tilbury's ''personality feels flat'' if she doesn't wear high heels.

The make up artist and beauty expert will always opt for heeled shoes as she admits she feels ''flat'' in her personality without them.

She said: ''I live in high heels. If I wear flats, my personality feels flat, too. My husband recently bought me the most heavenly pair of Aquazzura shoes which I love. They're 1950s-inspired silver-and-gold heels, and I call them my princess shoes. I often say that high heels and dancing are my only form of exercise. Even though I'm on my feet all day, I can't function without some power heels.''

And the 46-year-old businesswoman loves using a jade roller on her face as it helps with ''boosting circulation and blood flow''.

She added: ''I have been using a jade roller on my face every day because I just love the cooling and calming effect it has on my skin. This roller is amazing for boosting circulation and blood flow, which helps to brighten your complexion. The one thing I will tell people who are using them: Remember to only ever roll upwards! You don't ever want to pull your skin down (I see that being done all the time).''

Charlotte likes to use a ''magical menagerie'' of vitamins and herbal remedies to keep her energy and immune system up to scratch.

She told The Strategist: ''I take lots of homeopathic drops and I always have a magical menagerie of vitamins and herbal remedies to boost my immune system and keep my energy levels high. One of my favourites is arnica, which is great for jet lag and for bruises, actually.''