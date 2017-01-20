Charlotte McKinney has insisted that she and actor Scott Eastwood are ''just friends''.
Charlotte McKinney and Scott Eastwood are ''just friends''.
Although the 'Baywatch' beauty was romantically linked to the 30-year-old actor in 2015, she insisted their relationship is purely platonic.
She said: ''We talk all the time. He's always filming somewhere, I'm doing something, so whenever we can see each other, we see each other. But [he's] just a good friend of mine.''
However, the 23-year-old actress and model, who split from Stephen Dorff, 43, last year after over a year of dating, admitted that she is looking for love.
Speaking to E! News, she said: ''I am so, so single right now. It's so funny. I'm like, even in hair and makeup, I'm like, 'I am so single, it's crazy.' Usually I have some little things here and there.
''Starting this year off, I've been really focused on work. But I'm really out there. I'm open, I'm here!''
And she knows exactly what kind of man she wants.
She explained: ''A lot of people know, for me, my biggest thing is humour. A funny guy and that doesn't take themselves too serious and who doesn't talk about themselves all day. That's what I find in LA- that every guy...so there's a lot of guys who just, yeah, just overdo it on themselves.''
Depp received the Favourite Movie Icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, and thanked fans for standing by him through a turbulent...
