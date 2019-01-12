Charlotte Flair says it's her ''destiny'' to be in the 'WrestleMania' main event.

The former WWE Women's champion is the daughter of the legendary Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and she has suggested not only should the women's roster get the chance on the grandest stage, she should be the one to fly the flag at the 35th edition of the event on April 7 in New Jersey.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz from the launch of the UK Performance Centre in London, she said: ''It's time for the women to main event. ''I don't have a dream opponent, I just know it's my destiny to main event.''

The 32-year-old superstar also took aim at Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey and her Four Horsewomen team mates Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and current NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler.

The name is a play on the legendary Four Horseman group made famous by Charlotte's father Ric - who founded the faction with Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Tully Blanchard - and she has insisted only she has the right to use the moniker.

She added: ''I'm pretty sure the Four Horsewomen name is my dad's, and I'm the only bloodline. So if anyone has the right to the name, it's me.''

Charlotte was speaking at the new Performance Centre, which is the first of its kind outside the United States.

In a statement, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque - Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative - said: ''This is the latest milestone in our global localisation strategy and the next step in establishing local NXT brands around the world. We are incredibly proud to open the UK Performance Centre and provide our NXT UK Superstars the same world-class coaching and development programs that we deliver at WWE's Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.''