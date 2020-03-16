Charlotte Church is pregnant.

The 'Crazy Chick' hitmaker - who has Ruby, 12, and Dexter, 11, with former partner Gavin Henson - revealed she and husband Jonathan Powell are expecting a baby when she explained on Twitter she was ''gutted'' to have missed the recent Valley Aid concert for Welsh flood victims but was being cautious over coronavirus risks due to her condition.

Responding to a post about the event raising £40,000, she tweeted: ''Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X (sic)''

In June 2017, Charlotte and Jonathan - who married in a secret ceremony in October 2017 - faced tragedy when she sadly suffered a miscarriage.

A statement posted to her Twitter account at the time read: ''Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.''

The 34-year-old star had announced she was pregnant with her third child as she performed on stage at Birmingham Pride in late May of that year.

During the performance, Charlotte wore fishnet tights and a loose sparkly top that covered her baby bump.

And the 'Call My Name' hitmaker previously admitted she had wanted another child for some time because she had really enjoyed being pregnant.

She said: ''I love the whole process of pregnancy and birth. 10 minutes after I had Ruby, I thought, 'F***ing loved that, I'll do it again.' Lush. Two home births, gorgeous.''