Charlie Puth underwent surgery to improve his voice.

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker has revealed he had nasal surgery to correct his septum and says it means he can ''sing better now''.

He said: ''I had nasal surgery to correct my septum, and nobody knows I had surgery. I can sing better now. I was never gonna tell anybody, but I can tell people. If Kylie Jenner can tell everybody...''

And the 26-year-old singer admits his first album - 'Nine Track Mind' - was like ''printing lottery tickets'' as all the songs sounded different.

He added: ''The first record's elementary chords. I'm just getting my foot in the door, I don't know what I'm doing as an artist. That's why [the songs] 'Marvin Gaye', 'One Call Away', 'We Don't Talk Anymore' don't sound anything alike. I'm printing lottery tickets.''

Charlie feels it is important that his live performances aren't all about him and instead are about the fans.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: ''When I'm onstage, it's not all about me. Maybe a hundred people who bought tickets for tonight love the second album, but really want to hear 'Marvin Gaye' for some reason.''

Meanwhile, Charlie previously revealed he got fame survival tips from One Direction star Liam Payne.

He said: ''I have a lot of eyes on me lately, and it's really weird for me to be a famous dude, so why not get some advice from a dude that has been famous for a bit longer than me? What's interesting is that he is a bit younger than me but he has things to say when it comes to dealing with this life. It might seem a little bit obvious, but it's cool hearing the advice come from him.''