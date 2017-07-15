Charlie Puth threatened to pull 'See You Again' song from 'Furious 7' movie if he didn't appear in the music video.

The 25-year-old singer co-wrote the 2015 track with rapper Wiz Khalifa and DJ Frank E, which is the soundtrack in the motor-racing film franchise, but when he was told by the film's bosses he couldn't appear on the track or the accompanying video he gave them an ultimatum, which was he either sang and featured in the songs music clip or he wouldn't allow them to use the single in the production.

Speaking to Billboard about the issue, he said: ''I don't know if a lot of people know this, I wasn't supposed to be in the video.

''I wasn't supposed to be on the song; I was only supposed to be a writer on the song.

''I'll never forget I ended up calling them from around this big conference table on the phone, and they were explaining the reasons why it was going to be sung by this artist and blah, blah blah, I'm not going to name any names, but ... I said, 'That's great. Your movie comes out in a week and I'm not going to give you the song.' And I hung up the phone and when I said that miraculously I was in the music video.''

And the 'Attention' hitmaker has claimed it was due to him not being ''cool enough'', as well as being a ''brand new'' and unknown artist that he was initially excluded from the project.

He explained: ''I was a brand new artist, I wasn't cool enough to be part of the franchise yet, I wasn't big enough.''

However, Puth is proud he proved everyone who was ''close-minded'' about him and his work ''wrong.''

He said: ''But I proved everybody who was close-minded wrong.''

And Puth is glad he had the support of his record label behind him during the difficult time to ensure he got the outcome he desired.

He said: ''Everyone on my record label stuck beside me and my management.''