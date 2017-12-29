Charlie Puth never thought he would collaborate with Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old singer and producer teamed up with the beauty for their hit single 'We Don't Talk Anymore' in 2016, and has admitted that even though he asked her at party if they could work together sometime, he never believed it would actually happen.

Recalling their meeting, Charlie said: ''Taylor Swift introduced us at this VMA afterparty a while back. I think I even was like, 'We should do something sometime.' I say that to every artist I meet, because I just can't believe I'm in this position where people want to work with me. But I didn't actually think it was gonna happen.''

The 'Attention' musician played Selena, 25, the track over FaceTime four months after they met, and he admits it wasn't until he got the star's approval that he decided the hit song would make an excellent duet.

He explained: ''I think four months went by, and it happened - but in a very strange way. I had sent the demo of 'We Don't Talk Anymore', where it was originally all me, and I played it for her over FaceTime - I was in the Philippines. She was like, 'I love this', and it hit me. I was like, 'This could be a duet.' Everybody has experience with the sentiment of the song meaning, I think. I certainly have, she has, so it just felt very real when she performed it.''

Selena rushed from Vegas to Los Angeles to record the track with Charlie, which he claims was done in a ''makeshift recording booth'' that he set up in his closet in the early hours of the morning.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, he said: ''Selena was in Vegas. She flew herself to my house I was renting at the time in the Hollywood Hills. She came over at like 2 o'clock in the morning and recorded this part in a makeshift recording booth in the closet. It was very, very not glamorous. I had to go to London the next day - I was kind of hungover, I just came from a party. But I had to get the vocals all done. So it was quite challenging to just push through it at 5 o'clock in the morning. But when I listened to it when I woke up the next day, it was all worth it, because she sounded great.''