Charlie Puth has confessed he did have a brief relationship with Selena Gomez and has described it as ''very short-lived but very impactful''.
Charlie Puth's romance with Selena Gomez was ''very short-lived but very impactful''.
The 26-year-old singer collaborated with the 'Bad Liar' singer on the 2016 track 'We Don't Talk Anymore' and has confessed his short romance with Selena ''really messed him up''.
He said: ''I don't kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes. And that's what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I'm trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in - what I was getting myself into.''
However, despite their romance, the 'See You Again' hitmaker says it was a ''pleasure'' working with Selena.
He added: ''You gather up a bunch of emotion with the life shovel, throw it in the life bucket, mix it up.
''And she evoked such good emotion on that song, it was a pleasure working with her. That's why I'm always happy to sing it, even though it came from a dark point in my life.''
During the interview, Charlie also opened up about the story behind 'We Don't Talk Anymore'.
He shared to Billboard magazine: ''It's about a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else. When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, 'How long has this been going on?'''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...