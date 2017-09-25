Charlie Puth's chances of becoming a judge on 'American Idol' are reportedly being hindered by an internal dispute.

The 25-year-old singer is wanted by Fremantle, which co-owns the show, to join Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on the judging panel, but the ABC network apparently believes there must be racial diversity on the panel.

As a result, the broadcaster is favouring a move for music legend Lionel Richie - who has been linked to the job for a number of months - rather than pursuing a deal with Charlie.

The two firms currently finds themselves in the midst of a stand-off regarding the new judge, but a decision needs to be made quickly with filming set to begin soon, according to TMZ.

Other big-name stars who have been linked to the coveted role include John Legend, Nelly, Meghan Trainor﻿ and Miguel.

Popular host Ryan Seacrest is returning for the new series of 'American Idol', while Katy has reportedly agreed a deal worth $25 million to star on the show.

And the 'Bon Appetit' hitmaker previously admitted she was ''honoured and thrilled'' to be involved with 'American Idol' when her signing was announced in May.

Katy said: ''I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the 'American Idol' tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.''

The pop star also revealed she was looking forward to discovering and developing a potential star of the future during the upcoming series.

Katy shared: ''I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.''