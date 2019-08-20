Charlie Puth is releasing a new song, 'I Warned Myself'.

The 27-year-old singer has unveiled his new track - which will be the first of three releases - and it will be out on August 21.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I WARNED MYSELF - 21 AUGUST ... I WARNED MYSELF'' IS OUT WEDNESDAY. THE VIDEO COUNTDOWN STARTS AT 8AM WEDNESDAY ON YOUTUBE. (sic)''

Back in 2016, Charlie had promised to keep giving his fans new music and wanted to release a new album every year.

He said: ''I'm going to put out an album a year, I don't want to go missing for four years and be all mysterious. I want to be the people's artist ... I want to keep giving them music, so they can make memories ... and I can pay off my house. I don't love travelling, but I write better music when I'm on the move, when I'm comfortable.''

And Charlie had previously confessed he uses his good friend's stories to inspire his music rather than rely on his own experiences.

He shared: ''I remember a conversation I had had with my friend. He had just broken up with this girl, and I was like, 'So, are you going to talk to her anymore?' And he was like, 'Nah, we don't talk anymore.'

''I was trying to cheer him up, so I did a dumb little face, and I was like, (singing) 'We don't talk anymore.' It became a cool melody, and I realised that this guitar beat fit perfectly over it.''