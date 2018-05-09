Charlie Puth's song 'Done For Me' was influenced by Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left to Cry'.

The 26-year-old star has revealed he was inspired by the 'Side to Side' hitmaker's latest single to change up his sound and make a tune that is not often heard in the charts with his Kehlani collaboration, by giving the ''typical four-chord change'' a miss like Ariana did.

He explained: ''I wanted to make a song like 'Done for Me', which doesn't have the typical four-chord changes in pop. What pop song on Top 40 radio right now climbing the charts has a diminished chord as a second chord?!

''Then I hear the new Ariana Grande single, 'No Tears Left to Cry', and the chord changes in the verse are so interesting and not typical, and I just wanted to be part of that.

''In 'Done for Me', it's a late '80s synthesiser that takes the lead. It's ambient, but danceable, at the same time.''

The 'Attention' hitmaker also opened up about the song 'The Way I Am' on his forthcoming LP, 'Voicenotes', which he says reveals all about his struggles with fame and anxiety.

He told Enteratinment Weekly: ''There's a song called 'The Way I Am', which is the first song that I completely wrote about me: my insecurities, anxieties, how I've reacted to fame -- which seemed to hit me overnight -- how I really am in person versus how I'm perceived. That's the most personal song.''

Charlie was reduced to tears penning the emotional lyrics, and admits it's a ''scary'' prospect knowing the world will learn about his vulnerable side.

He added: ''What's so funny is that it's meant to be a fun song, but I was almost crying while writing it because it was so overwhelming.

''When it comes out, the world will know more about me, which is scary! Everyone thinks that because I'm famous and successful that nothing can go wrong. I'm just like everybody else. It's about embracing individuality, and it's showing that I'm not that different from the listener.''

'Voicenotes' is out on Friday (11.05.18).