Charlie Puth has a new girlfriend, up-and-coming singer Charlotte Lawrence.
Charlie Puth has a new girlfriend.
The 'One Call Away' hitmaker seemingly revealed on Valentine's Day (14.02.19) that he is romancing up-and-coming singer Charlotte Lawrence.
He shared an unfocused photo of himself with his arm around Charlotte on his Instagram account and wrote: ''Happy valentine's day.''
And in the comments section of the post, Charlotte shared a blushing heart emoji.
The pair sparked romance rumours earlier this month when they attended Coach's Men and Women's Fall 2019 Runway Show at New York Fashion Week.
The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer previously admitted he was looking to find love with a ''cool girl'' who wasn't interested in his fame.
He said: ''I want to be in love. It would be so nice on this tour if I just had a cool girl who could do her own thing but also would be there for me.
''I've dated famous girls, I've dated not-famous girls and I just need to find someone in the middle who doesn't care about Charlie Puth, but cares about Charlie Puth's heart, I guess...Without sounding so sappy.''
Charlotte is unlikely to turn to the 27-year-old star for any music lessons as Charlie - who learned to play piano when he was just four years old - recently admitted he is ''terrible'' at teaching others, though he's pleased he has inspired others to take up the instrument.
He said: ''I never thought that there would be a day and age where I'd be interacting with millions of people at a time...
''I'm a terrible piano teacher. Don't ask me for lessons! But I'm happy that they're playing.''
Happy Valentine's Day! Lots of couples will celebrating this cheesy AF but lovely day, and will most likely celebrate well into the night too.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
'Lung Bread For Daddy', a phrase appropriated from a friend and referring to a request for a cigarette, is a multi-faceted journey through the life...
It doesn't feel like we're delving too deep into the past with this alt-rock gem, but it has been 19 years since 3 Doors Down dropped The Better Life.
Andrew Bird has named his newest song after the Greek king Sisyphus, and he's release a new video with a similar sentiment.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.