Charlie Puth has a new girlfriend.

The 'One Call Away' hitmaker seemingly revealed on Valentine's Day (14.02.19) that he is romancing up-and-coming singer Charlotte Lawrence.

He shared an unfocused photo of himself with his arm around Charlotte on his Instagram account and wrote: ''Happy valentine's day.''

And in the comments section of the post, Charlotte shared a blushing heart emoji.

The pair sparked romance rumours earlier this month when they attended Coach's Men and Women's Fall 2019 Runway Show at New York Fashion Week.

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer previously admitted he was looking to find love with a ''cool girl'' who wasn't interested in his fame.

He said: ''I want to be in love. It would be so nice on this tour if I just had a cool girl who could do her own thing but also would be there for me.

''I've dated famous girls, I've dated not-famous girls and I just need to find someone in the middle who doesn't care about Charlie Puth, but cares about Charlie Puth's heart, I guess...Without sounding so sappy.''

Charlotte is unlikely to turn to the 27-year-old star for any music lessons as Charlie - who learned to play piano when he was just four years old - recently admitted he is ''terrible'' at teaching others, though he's pleased he has inspired others to take up the instrument.

He said: ''I never thought that there would be a day and age where I'd be interacting with millions of people at a time...

''I'm a terrible piano teacher. Don't ask me for lessons! But I'm happy that they're playing.''