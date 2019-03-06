'Marvin Gaye' hitmaker Charlie Puth convinced his brother Stephen to pursue songwriting after hearing him describe his heartbreak using an analogy about pizza slices
The 'Marvin Gaye' hitmaker gave his sibling some advice and helped inspire him to write 'Half Gone' back when he was studying history at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania and found himself struggling with relationship problems.
Speaking to Billboard's 'Pop Shop Podcast', Stephen reveled: ''It got to the point where my brother was actually in Baltimore, so he came and visited me and we got dinner. Typically, I'm not the most emotional person, so the fact that he could even see it kind of explains it.
''So we're driving around, and he's like, 'What's wrong?' And I'm just sitting there and this is what I said verbatim: 'Imagine you've got a pizza. That's your heart. Every single time you go to love somebody, you're giving a piece of it away. And eventually' - and then I said to him, 'How am I supposed to love the next person when my heart's already half-gone?'
''He was like, 'Say it again.' And I said it again, and he's like, 'Why are you studying history?' [Laughs] And I was like, 'I don't know! It's interesting?' And he was like, 'Why aren't you writing [songs]?' ''
While Charlie, 27, helped inspire his younger brother to write the song - which he has released years later as the follow up to debut single 'Sexual Vibe' - he previously admitted he isn't the best teacher when it comes to music.
Charlie recently said: ''I never thought that there would be a day and age where I'd be interacting with millions of people at a time...
''I'm a terrible piano teacher. Don't ask me for lessons! But I'm happy that they're playing.''
