Charlie Puth admits he is not bothered about being a celebrity, and finds it odd that people are so interested in his private life.
Charlie Puth is bemused by fame and doesn't understand why anyone would be interested in seeing him go for coffee.
The 26-year-old singer/songwriter is becoming a major player in the pop world following the release of his second album 'Voicenotes' and the stack of hits he has clocked up with other artists, such as Whiz Khalifa, Selena Gomez and G-Eazy.
With his increasing success comes increased attention and although Charlie enjoys some of the perks of being a celebrity he still struggles to deal with the restrictions on his freedom.
In an interview with NPR (National Public Radio), he said: ''The fame is fun, at times. There are paparazzi and people who are literally just chasing me to make money for themselves - like, what is it, like 500 bucks a picture? It's probably a hundred bucks for me. But I don't know what the hell is so interesting about me getting coffee. I'm a private person. I like being recognised for my work today, but I don't like being recognised for things that have nothing to do with what I'm showing you right now.''
The 'Attention' singer named his new LP after his songwriting process, because he records his ideas for riffs and lyrics into his smartphone.
Charlie recorded and produced the tracks for the album in a room at his Beverly Hills mansion and he admits he prefers working alone without a sound engineer because he's been creating music that way since he was an 11 year old growing up in New Jersey.
He said: ''I'm so used to doing everything myself. It would be kind of pointless for me to hire an engineer because I would just continuously push them out of the way.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...