Charlie Puth has seemingly slammed Bella Thorne for ''messing with'' his heart after she posted a picture of herself embracing ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey.
Charlie Puth has seemingly slammed Bella Thorne for ''messing with'' his heart.
The 25-year-old singer and the 19-year-old actress recently sparked speculation they were dating after the 'Shake It Up' star was seen standing on the side of the stage during the 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker's set at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, but their romance has been shortlived.
Charlie hit out on Twitter less than 12 hours after Bella shared two pictures of herself embracing former boyfriend Tyler Posey, explaining she was ''taking a trip down memory lane''.
Responding to fans who suggested the actress was still dating Tyler when she got together with Charlie, the singer posted: ''I can't believe what I'm reading.
''No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it.
''I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way.
''She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.
''I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this.(sic)''
Bella's own posting about Tyler had come after Charlie made a mystery apology on the microblogging site.
He had written: ''I'm sorry....You know who you are.
''I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can't be friends....you know who you are.
''But if you could just come to your senses...you know who you are.(sic)''
As well as being spotted at the Jingle Ball with Charlie, Bella and the singer had been spotted getting close as they topped up their tans on a beach in Miami, Florida over the weekend.
And a source said recently: ''Charlie said that they were just friends, but during his second song, he was singing to her on stage - she was off side-stage.''
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...