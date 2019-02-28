Charlie Heaton says getting to work with his partner Natalia Dyer has brought them closer together.

The 'Stranger Things' couple - who play Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler on the hit Netflix series - have gone through ''similar trajectories'' in life and the 25-year-old actor says being able to share their ''insecurities'' and stresses from work with one another has been ''really f***ing sweet''.

Asked if it has been a good thing having his girlfriend working on the same show as him, he replied: ''Yeah, because there are times when you do get stressed.

''So to go home with someone you work with, and say, 'I think they hate me ...' They'll say, 'No they don't.'''

The '13 Reasons Why' star added to V Man magazine: ''You can break the walls down with your partner.

''Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we've gone through it together. ''Sharing that does bring you closer.

''They understand something that maybe no one else would.

''You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are. The great, happy times, too ... Really f***ing sweet!''

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December 2017, but had been dating for a year or so before.

Meanwhile, the 'Black Mirror' star also spoke about the success of their show and how the cast never imagined it would be such a big deal.

He said: ''The characters have been on a journey, and all of us [as actors] have been on a journey. ''Sometimes I'll get extremely nostalgic for the first season; there was innocence in not knowing what it would become ...The trajectory of the last three years happened so quick; you don't have time to think.

''And when you get a grip of things, you think, yeah I can be in control of my own destiny.''