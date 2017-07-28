Charli XCX performed her new single 'Boys' live for the first time at MTV Crashes Plymouth on Thursday night (27.07.17).

The 24-year-old pop star was given the task of opening the two-day music event and in a set which included 'I Love It', 'Fancy' and 'After the Afterparty' she dropped her fresh track - which was unveiled this week accompanied by a video she directed that featured a host of her handsome male musician friends such as Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft, Joe Jonas, Diplo and Tinie Tempah among others.

Introducing the song, she told the 30,000 fans in attendance: ''This is my brand new song, I'm playing it for you for the first time, it's 'Boys'.''

Charli was also very impressed by the energy in the excited crowd - which saw fans climbing on shoulders to dance and tossing around infatable beach balls -saying: ''Plymouth, I like to party, and you guys you definitely like to party. You know how to party!''

Following Charli's electric set, it was Louisa Johnson's turn to take to the stage and after performances of her singles 'So Good' and 'Unpredictable' she wowed the crowd with a cover of Ed Sheeran's smash hit 'Shape of You'.

Busted then had fans partying like it was the 'Year 3000' with a set comprised of their old hits such as 'Air Hostess', 'What I Go To School For' and 'Crashed the Wedding' and songs from their 2016 comeback album 'Night Driver', including single 'On What You're On'.

At one point, bassist Matt Willis spotted a number of revellers had walked all the way to the top of a red and white striped lighthouse, Plymouth landmark Smeaton's Tower, and said: ''Shout out to the guys at the top of the lighthouse, hello! This place is so cool.''

Clean Bandit were then responsible for bringing the dance music vibe to proceedings opening with 'Stronger' before playing an incredible cover of Strike's 1994 club classic 'U Sure Do'.

Hits 'Symphony' and 'Real Love' followed and they ended their set with their mega smash 'Rather Be', but the highlight came just before when the trio -

Grace Chatto and brothers Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson - and their singers were joined by Louisa for a rendition of their collaboration 'Tears'.

Sigma - Cameron Edwards and Joe Lenzie - closed the event with their unique brand of drum and bass sending the crowd, who had braved regular rain showers, home happy.

Upon arriving in Plymouth, Cameron admitted he was blown away by the amazing views of the sea from the historic Hoe - the coastal location on which Sir Francis Drake played bowls in 1588 before heading out to sea to defend England from the oncoming Spanish Armada - and he couldn't wait to play a show in such an idyllic location.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''The tour bus pulled up last night and then we got up this morning but weren't sure exactly where we were. When we got up to have a look around we saw this beautiful view of the sea and it was just amazing. We've played down this way before but this is just wicked to play a show in a location like this to so many people.''

MTV Crashes Plymouth continues on Friday night (28.07.17) and the bill includes Duke Dumont, Jax Jones and Martin Garrix.

Limited tickets are still available at www.theticketstore.co.uk/mtvcrashes