Charli D'Amelio cried when she met Jennifer Lopez over the weekend.

The TikTok star got to dance her Super Bowl Challenge alongside her idol ahead of her co-headlining slot at the NFL Championship Game on Sunday (02.02.20) and she admitted it was ''really, really crazy'' to have one of her dreams come true.

She said: ''When I first met her and I got to shake her hand, I was just blank face. I didn't know what to say. And then it kind of set in and tears just started rolling down my eyes because this was all I ever really really wanted to experience and it happened and it was really, really crazy.''

The viral sensation admitted she has spent years wanting to dance with the 'On the Floor' hitmaker.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''A couple of years ago I decided that my dream is to dance with J.Lo. She was on top of my dreamboard and I've talked about her in almost every interview I've done, whenever they ask what my biggest dreams are. She is super talented...

''I got to see her in concert. I actually got to see her twice because the first time was when the power went [out] in New York City.

''So, my dream was to go to The University of Las Vegas be on their dance team, because their choreographers are J.Lo's choreographers. I had everything planned out and yesterday I got to meet [them] and dance there for the first time, so it was really a dream come true.''

Charli was so nervous about the meeting, she forgot her Super Bowl Challenge moves at first.

She explained: ''We repeated it twice. The second time I got it, and I was just so, so excited. Her dancers, some of them are... dancers I've also been following for a very long time, because they are all crazy talented. ... It was like, one big dance dream all coming true at once.''