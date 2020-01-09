Chantel Jeffries has returned to PrettyLittleThing for a new collaboration.

The superstar DJ and model - who was the fashion brand's first ever ambassador back in 2006 - will once again team up with the company to show off her own selection of favourite statement pieces to give customers ''that everyday edge''.

She said in a statement: ''Last year, I performed over 55 shows around the world, and it was always such a struggle to find cute, on-trend, staple pieces that travel well and still look puled together.

''When I had the opportunity to work again with PrettyLittleThing, it was so important for me to share some of my favourite pieces that are not only comfortable, but also embody my personal style.''

The 'Walt' hitmaker - who is also a YouTube star -

praised PLT for the way the brand can ''empower young women'' through their work.

She added: ''I am geuninely a fan of this brand and love how they empower young women in their collaborations and collections, so it's wonderful to work together for this edit.''

The collection boasts ''the ultimate urban chic vibe'', with a range of items including crop sweaters, cuff joggers and a ''chunky trainer'' along with an oversized hoodie, thigh high boots and a maxi buffer coat.

In a press release, PLT continued: ''Girl, we're all about the finishing touches, finish off your look with a sleek, center-parting and a nude, glossy lip and you'll be owning that street style, sis.

''Being anything but basic, this edit screams versatility with essentials that can be dressed up or down.''

The collection - which comes in sizes 4-16 - ranges in price from £12 to £65, and is available now at www.prettylittlething.com.