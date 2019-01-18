Chanel studio head Olivia Douchez thinks working with Karl Lagerfeld is a ''dream''.

Olivia - who is the youngest-ever studio head of the luxury fashion house - revealed that it was her long-held ambition to work with the iconic designer, and although she was nervous about meeting the 85-year-old creative director, he immediately made her feel comfortable.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''It was my childhood dream to work with Karl.

''I was stressed for weeks, but Karl really made it comfortable and easy for me, and we talked immediately and for a long time - it's the best memory for me because it was so emotional.''

Olivia - who previously worked at Givenchy for a decade - went on to explain that for her, the French fashion house is the epitome of ready-to-wear couture clothing.

She said: ''For me, Chanel is the real reference for all couture and ready-to-wear in the world.''

Meanwhile, Karl previously claimed that one of the keys to his success and longevity in the industry has been his contacts book.

The fashion boss explained that there are very few people - if any - within the business who are as ''informed'' as he is.

Karl shared: ''I have spies all over the place, I know everything. Very few people are as informed as I am.''