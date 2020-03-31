Chanel is launching face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The luxury fashion house has confirmed it is working on prototype designs which will be approved by the French authorities, with the country's health minister Olivier Veran saying the nation is using 40 Million face masks every week, while he's ordered more than a billion more.

In a statement, Chanel said: ''Today we are mobilising our workforce and our partners... to produce protective masks and blouses.''

Some members of the public have already been using Chanel's logo and signature designs to create their own personal masks.

The fashion house has also pledged to continue to employ its 4,5000 staff, despite the ongoing challenges businesses face amid the global health crisis.

Chanel's statement comes after Veran insisted the government had ordered most of the billion new masks from China as they looked to increase supply over the coming weeks and months.

It's said doctors, police and nursing home carers have complained about shortages.

Other fashion brands have also lent their support to the ongoing battle.

Un the UK, Burberry has started creating face masks and hospital gowns for the NGS, while Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell have made the same move the aid medical staff in the United States.