Celine Dion is launching a gender neutral children's clothing line.

The 50-year-old singer has announced the new venture on her Instagram account in a video which shows the songstress being wrestled to the ground by a police officer who pins her hands behind her back as she says: ''It's OK, it's OK, I'm Celine Dion.''

It concludes with the name of her apparel brand Celinununu appearing across the screen and the web address.

In a separate Twitter post, Celine shared the same film with the caption, ''Grand unveiling tomorrow.''

The shopping site went live on Tuesday (13.11.18) and a range of clothing that can be worn by boys and girls is available now with the aim of the brand being to celebrate ''individuality through clothes''.

The website reads: ''Celinununu unites two forces by one voice: fashion has the power to shape people's minds. Inspire your children to be free and find their own individuality through clothes.''

This isn't the musician's first fashion endeavour and last year she launched her eponymous luxury line, which features handbags and other branded items.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer has sons Nelson and Eddy, both eight, and 17-year-old René with her late husband René Angélil and previously boasted how ''proud'' her sons make he every day.

The iconic singer paid tribute to her ''sweet boys'' Nelson and Eddy as they turned eight-years-old in with an adorable snap of her three boys at their birthday party while Céline playfully holds up a mask to Eddy's face.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day. I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! - Mom xx (sic)''