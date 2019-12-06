Celeste has won the BRITs Rising Star Award 2020 prize.

The 25-year-old soul singer beat off competition from Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee to land the accolade - which was previously known as the BRITs Critics' Choice - and admitted she feels ''honoured'' to have scooped the gong.

She said: ''It's a huge honour to be the recipient of the BRITs Rising Star Award 2020.

''Like many others, I grew up watching The BRITs and have been continually inspired by its nominees, winners and the performances.''

As a result of her triumph, the self-taught star is the first performer confirmed for what will be the 40th BRITs on February 18th 2020 - and she cannot wait to take to the stage.

She added: ''I hope to make the most of this incredible opportunity and I can't wait to perform on The BRITs next year.''

Following the nominations announcement, which resulted in an all-female shortlist, Celeste admitted she could remember watching the BRITs 17 years ago.

She said: ''My earliest memory of the BRITs was 2002, I was around eight years old.

''MC Romeo had me at 'turn up the bass line' and MisTeeq were the women I wanted to be when I grew up.

''It was a cold winter evening and I was glued to my television, I remember being in a frenzy with every word they sang. It was in that exact moment that I thought I would like to be a part of that one day.

''To be nominated for the Rising Star award is a huge honour, especially to recognised this early on in my career.''

Reflecting on her recognition, soulful singer Joy - who performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend and Glastonbury over the summer - said: ''I remember watching the BRITs as a child - especially seeing my favourites like Lily Allen, Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse up on the screen.

''I've always looked up to these inspiring and strong women so to be able to be recognised in the same way they were is insane - thank you so much to anyone who has supported me to get here!''

Beabadoobee - whose real name is Bea Kristi - added: ''It's super cool to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award and I'm so grateful. It's so weird to think that writing music in my bedroom could appeal to so many people. Thank you so much to anyone who has voted for me!''

The award has previously been won by the likes of Adele (2008), Jessie J (2011), Sam Smith (2014) and Rag 'n' Bone Man (2017), while Sam Fender took home this year's prize.