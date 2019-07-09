Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim are set to join Paul Rudd in the ensemble cast of 'Ghostbusters 2020'.
Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim have joined 'Ghostbusters 2020'.
The newcomers are set to star in unknown roles in the forthcoming instalment of the comedy horror franchise alongside Paul Rudd, who will play a teacher in the film.
Announcing the casting, director Jason Reitman - whose father Ivan directed the original 1984 movie - said: ''Celeste and Logan are rare talents and we're all grateful that they'll be lending their unique voices to 'GB20'.''
'The Leftovers' star Carrie Coon, 'Stranger Things' actor Finn Wolfhard and 'Gifted' star Mckenna Grace will also have roles in the movie.
Reitman has co-written the screenplay with Gil Kenan, and plans are in place to start shooting the movie later this summer.
Reitman previously said of Rudd's casting: ''I've been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for 'Wet Hot American Summer' at Sundance. I'm thrilled he'll be joining this new chapter in the original 'Ghostbusters' universe.''
Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is believed to be an extension of the original movie, focusing on a single mother and her family.
It's not known how it will connect to the 1984 classic and 1989 sequel, but many stars from those films will reprise their roles.
Sigourney Weaver has revealed she will be back as cellist Dana Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by a demonic spirit in the first film.
She said: ''It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!''
Speaking about the original 'Ghostbusters', she added: ''I knew it would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart. 'Ghostbusters' changed my life.''
Dan Aykroyd previously revealed the third instalment of the franchise is ''so different'' from the first two films, and feels the movie is more ''warm'' and ''heartfelt'' than its predecessors.
He explained: ''It's so different from even the first and second (film)... This just takes it to a new generation and a new direction that is so warm, heartfelt and indeed, quite scary when you confront some of the issues that are being discussed.''
Aykroyd starred as Dr. Ray Stantz alongside Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, the late Harold Ramis as Dr. Egon Spengler and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, who comprised the original spook fighting squad.
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
When you need someone to break into a place and steal something, a career cat...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...