Cathy Dennis has hinted she's been asked by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller to write songs for the group.

The 'Just Another Dream' singer used to have Simon in common with the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - and she also helped co-write songs for the band, including 'Bumper to Bumper', the B-side to their first hit single 'Wannabe, as well as solo tracks for Mel C and Emma.

All five members reunited at Geri's house earlier this year to discuss how they are going to preserve the band's legacy, and now Cathy appears to have suggested new music could be on the cards.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, the songwriter teased: ''I love the Spice Girls, you know you can't not love the Spice Girls if you are a girl.

''I would definitely embrace that opportunity if asked.''

Pressed on whether she has already discussed the possibility, she said: ''Well, let's just say we do have the same ex-manager.''

Mel C - who was known as Sporty Spice in their heyday - recently said whatever they end up doing, it has to be all of them wanting to do it and ''good enough'' for their fans.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I will always be a Spice Girl, I'm incredibly proud to be part of the Spice Girls and I perform songs on stage at my solo gigs, I do Spice Girls songs but it's a tricky one because if there are certain members of the band who don't want to get on stage, I want to make sure whatever we do as the Spice Girls we all do.

''We want to make sure it's the right thing and it's totally befitting of the band and of the fans. We have incredible fans around the world who still support us so we just don't want to do anything that isn't good enough.''