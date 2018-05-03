Catherine McGrath put in a pulsating performance of her hits at a sold-out London show on Wednesday night (02.05.18) - and admitted she'll ''never get used to'' hearing fans sing her songs.

The 20-year-old Irish country sensation - described by Sir Elton John as the new Taylor Swift - wowed the crowd at a packed Bush Hall in London's Shepherd's Bush with several of her top tunes, including 'Hell Would Have to Freeze Over' and 'She'll Never Love You', and teased some new album tracks.

Before she took to the stage for her scintillating show, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It's always a shock when I hear people singing along to my songs. No matter how many times it happens I don't think I'll ever get used to it.

''Especially at these headline shows. Everyone knows the words and I'm always like, 'How?'

''You see numbers and are pleased people are listening but whenever you see them singing your words in real life, you're like, 'Woah, there really are people listening.' It's just such a shock but it's really exciting.

''A lot of the times the lyrics are just random things I write into my notes on my phone, then we talk about it and make it a song.

''So to go from a studio talking about a break-up to seeing people singing it back to me it's just amazing.''

Catherine concluded her hour-long set with a remarkable rendition of her hit 'Talk of This Town', which is on her upcoming album of the same name, and at one point she paused to let the crowd sing along and was clearly feeling emotional.

She tweeted afterwards: ''Honestly nearly cried during Talk Of This Town tonight. THANKS SO MUCH LONDON (sic)''

Catherine also treated her screaming fans to a number of tunes from her new album - which will be released on July 27, and is available to pre-order now - including new single 'Wild', and 'Cinderella'.

In between songs, Catherine kept the crowd amused with her tales and admitted she is a huge fan of Nashville.

She said: ''It's the most amazing place. Everyone said, 'Don't get too excited, it might not be what you expect.' But it's just everything.

''People really say, 'Hey y'all.' There's fireflies, there's amazing burgers. It's just the dream.''

Following the release of her hotly-anticipated album, the Taylor Swift superfan will return to London to perform at Scala on September 18 as part of her 'Talk of Your Town Tour'.

The 'Never Wanna Fall in Love' hitmaker will kick off the tour on September 14 in Portsmouth before heading to Brighton, Bristol and London.

She will then visit Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Gateshead before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, on September 26 for the final show.