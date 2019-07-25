Catherine Hardwicke will direct 'Heathen'.

The 'Twilight' director has signed on to helm the female-centric Viking action-fantasy, which will be based on the Vault Comic of the same name by Natasha Alterici.

A message on the Vault comics Facebook page read: ''We have some major news for you HEATHEN fans! ''Twilight'' director Catherine Hardwicke will be joining up with Constatin Films to bring Aydis to the big screen!''

The comics tell the story of Aydis, a young queer Viking warrior who becomes an outcast due to her sexuality. Her ostracism leads her on a journey to end the oppressive reign of Odin, the leader of the Viking gods.

Constantin Film and Prime Universe Films are working together on the film, while the script has been written by Kerry Williamson.

Hardwicke is executive producing along with Constantin's Martin Moszkowicz and Vault CEO Damian Wassel.

Speaking previously about the planned movie adaptation of her comic, Alterici said: ''The entire Heathen team and I are incredibly excited about adapting my little lesbian Viking comic for film. I've been a film fanatic for longer than I've been a comics fans, and that my working in one format would lead to another is nothing less than a dream come true.''

Prime Universe Film's Adrian Askarieh added: ''Natasha has created an instant classic which smartly ties into the current socio-political zeitgeist while being a first-rate, timeless adventure story. Not only is it a great passion of ours to bring Heathen to the big screen, but also a true honour.''