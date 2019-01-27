Catfish and the Bottlemen will release their third album in April, almost three years after their last release.
Catfish and the Bottlemen will release their third album in April.
The 'Soundcheck' rockers - comprised of Van McCann, Benji Blakeway, Bob Hall, and Johnny Bond - have revealed their third studio album, entitled 'The Balance', will be released on April 26.
In a post on Twitter, they wrote: ''THE BALANCE 26 APRIL 2019 PRE ORDER NOW (sic)''
The tweet also included a track list for the album - which marks their first release since second album 'The Ride' in 2016 - which features 'Longshot', the single which they released earlier this month.
In an interview given when 'Longshot' was released, frontman Van McCann revealed the track wasn't supposed to be their first single, but their producers enjoyed it so much they decided to keep it as the first taste of the new record.
Van said: ''It was the first one we recorded for this album. The first one the producer heard. It was the back up one. I actually had another one which I thought was stronger, but I turned up to the guys and played them Longshot and they were like: 'What?'
''So as soon as we played it to Jacknife (producer Garret Lee) and that night or the next night we were just partying and singing it. We'd all just pretty much learnt it and it felt like a good one back.
''And the first lyric being 'Go' and all that, yeah. It just came together real quick and I remember the excitement from these when I first showed them the acoustic version. It was kind of natural to go to that one.''
'The Balance' track listing:
1. Longshot
2. Fluctuate
3. 2ALL
4. Conversation
5. Sidetrack
6. Encore
7. Basically
8. Intermission
9. Mission
10. Coincide
11. Overlap
New York indie band Satellite Mode have unveiled a trippy animated video for their new dreamy-electro single 'Kissing in Photographs'.
Reuniting after a six-year hiatus, Irish boyband Westlife return with a video for their comeback single 'Hello My Love'.
Sleaford Mods' latest single 'Kebab Spider' is a politically-charged onslaught delivered alongside a video ahead of the release of their upcoming...
Northern Irish singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, aka SOAK, becomes a racing driver in the video for her newest single 'Knock Me Off My Feet'.
Alt hip-hop star Lizzo goes retro with the video for her infectious new single 'Juice'. She's already confirmed to play Coachella and Primavera Sound...
Sam Smith returns with a brand new single entitled 'Dancing with a Stranger' featuring Normani of Fifth Harmony.
The eleven tracks that make up 'Neon Young' combine an alternative electro backdrop with a hip-hop swagger and menacing undercurrent.
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.