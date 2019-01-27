Catfish and the Bottlemen will release their third album in April.

The 'Soundcheck' rockers - comprised of Van McCann, Benji Blakeway, Bob Hall, and Johnny Bond - have revealed their third studio album, entitled 'The Balance', will be released on April 26.

In a post on Twitter, they wrote: ''THE BALANCE 26 APRIL 2019 PRE ORDER NOW (sic)''

The tweet also included a track list for the album - which marks their first release since second album 'The Ride' in 2016 - which features 'Longshot', the single which they released earlier this month.

In an interview given when 'Longshot' was released, frontman Van McCann revealed the track wasn't supposed to be their first single, but their producers enjoyed it so much they decided to keep it as the first taste of the new record.

Van said: ''It was the first one we recorded for this album. The first one the producer heard. It was the back up one. I actually had another one which I thought was stronger, but I turned up to the guys and played them Longshot and they were like: 'What?'

''So as soon as we played it to Jacknife (producer Garret Lee) and that night or the next night we were just partying and singing it. We'd all just pretty much learnt it and it felt like a good one back.

''And the first lyric being 'Go' and all that, yeah. It just came together real quick and I remember the excitement from these when I first showed them the acoustic version. It was kind of natural to go to that one.''

'The Balance' track listing:

1. Longshot

2. Fluctuate

3. 2ALL

4. Conversation

5. Sidetrack

6. Encore

7. Basically

8. Intermission

9. Mission

10. Coincide

11. Overlap