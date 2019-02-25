Catfish & The Bottlemen will headline Citadel Festival in London on July 14.

Van McCann and co recently returned with the singles 'Longshot' and 'Fluctuate' from their eagerly-anticipated third studio album 'The Balance', and now they've been confirmed to head up the main stage at the Gunnersbury Park event, which will also see the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, Friendly Fires, DMA's and Dream Wife perform.

The 'Soundcheck' hitmakers will treat the crowd to new songs from their forthcoming album, which is released a few months before the festival on April 26.

'The Balance' marks their first release since the rockers' second record 'The Ride' in 2016.

Meanwhile, Van recently revealed that 'Longshot' wasn't supposed to be their first single, but their producers enjoyed it so much they decided to keep it as the first taste of the new record.

He explained: ''It was the first one we recorded for this album. The first one the producer heard. It was the back up one. I actually had another one which I thought was stronger, but I turned up to the guys and played them Longshot and they were like: 'What?'

''So as soon as we played it to Jacknife (producer Garret Lee) and that night or the next night we were just partying and singing it. We'd all just pretty much learnt it and it felt like a good one back.

''And the first lyric being 'Go' and all that, yeah. It just came together real quick and I remember the excitement from these when I first showed them the acoustic version. It was kind of natural to go to that one.''

Tickets for Citadel Festival go on sale on Wednesday (27.02.19) from 9am at citadelfestival.com