Cate Blanchett tried to make her children become vegetarians when they were younger by buying them pet pigs.

The 49-year-old actress - who has been married to playwright Andrew Upton since 1997 - has revealed that she made an effort to get her four kids, Dashiell, 17, Roman, 14, Ignatius, 10, and Edith, four, to take meat off their plates by introducing the sweet swines to the family home hoping they would make her offspring compassionate to animals, but her porky plan didn't work.

Cate told Interview magazine: ''I'm quite happy sitting here looking at my unread Proust, talking to you and feeding my pigs. I was a vegetarian for years when my husband wanted to get pigs. I said, 'I'll get pigs as long as we tell the kids that the sausages and bacon they eat are from our pigs.' We called them Benson and Hedges.

''It was this Machiavellian vegetarian plan that I had for my kids, that they would form this deep connection with the piglets, which were very cute and smelled kind of like smelly people. And then I would tell them that if we eat sausages, they're coming from these pigs. The kids were just totally fine with that and I was horrified. My plan to turn my family vegetarian was a monumental failure.''

Further spilling on her home life, Cate revealed that her husband Andrew, 53, has a pet name for her which she likes.

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' star said: ''Maybe it should be Blabbermouth? Sometimes my husband calls me Poss, like possum.''