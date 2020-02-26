'No Time To Die' director Cary Joji Fukunaga has suggested that the film will be a ''culmination'' for James Bond.
'No Time To Die' director Cary Joji Fukunaga has suggested that the film is ''a culmination of all that Bond has become''.
The upcoming action blockbuster marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final appearance as the British spy and the plot is set five years after the events of 2015 film 'Spectre' with Bond retired from MI6 and enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica.
The filmmaker has teased that Bond will be seen struggling to deal with the changes in his life.
In a behind-the-scenes video, Fukunaga said: ''For me as a writer and director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become?
''(James Bond) is sort of a wounded animal, struggling with his role as a 00. The world has changed, the rules of engagement aren't what they used to be, the rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymmetric warfare.''
The 42-year-old director - who has previously helmed 'Beasts of No Nation' and 'Jane Eyre' - suggested that Craig's Bond will face his most dangerous enemies yet in the film, which will be released on April 3.
He explained: ''The people close to Bond, those he considers to be family, are at great risk and now there is someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone has ever encountered, and whoever they are is smarter than the stronger than 'Spectre'.''
The director added that ''from the moment (Bond's) called to action to the end of the film is a race - not only to save the world but their lives''.
He went on to describe the film as ''a culmination of all that Bond has become. It's all that he's seen, all the trauma, the loss''.
Fukunaga also suggested that the motion picture will provide closure for Daniel's Bond.
He said: ''Everything that was left unsaid will finally be said. This will be the final chapter for Daniel Craig.''
