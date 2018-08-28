Cary Fukunaga thinks he was ditched as the director of 'It' because the studio feared he would go rogue.

The 41-year-old filmmaker wrote the script for the 2017 horror movie and he was also set to direct the project, but he exited the movie two weeks before filming began and Andy Muschietti was instead drafted in.

He reflected: ''I think it was fear on their part, that they couldn't control me.''

Asked whether the studio's perception of him was accurate, Cary told GQ magazine: ''No, they thought they couldn't control me. I would have been a total collaborator.

''That was the kind of ridiculous part. It was just more a perception. I have never seen a note and been like, 'F**k you, guys'. No way. It's always been a conversation.''

Cary said that contrary to popular perception, he's actually open to compromise and has been wiling to make sweeping changes to some of his earlier projects.

The director - who helmed the 2015 war drama 'Beasts of No Nation', which starred Idris Elba - said: ''I don't think I've ever been able to make something uncompromising. Like, someone commented on 'Beasts', 'Oh, how did it feel to make a movie that's uncompromising?'

''Like, uncompromising? I had to rewrite my entire third act 'cause we didn't have the money to finish the film. We compromise all over the place.''