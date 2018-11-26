The director of 'Bond 25' Cary Fukunaga has revealed his favourite Bond theme of all time is Duran Duran's 'A View to A Kill', from the 1965 film of the same name which starred Sir Roger Moore as 007.
Cary Fukunaga's favourite James Bond theme is Duran Duran's 'A View to A Kill'.
The 41-year-old filmmaker is directing 'Bond 25' and he has admitted that the British band's up-tempo rock song - from the 1985 movie of the same name - always stuck in his head and he'd like something similar for his movie, despite strong speculation Dua Lipa is in line to lay down the title track.
Speaking to Inquirer, he said: ''I have an older brother who is seven years older than me, so all of the music that was his favourite became my favourite music. To me, Duran Duran's Bond theme song (titled the same as the movie) was probably one of the best Bond songs ever, because I love Duran Duran.''
Despite the rumours, 'New Rules' hitmaker has insisted that no such offer has come her way, though she would be ''over the moon'' if she did get the opportunity to record a Bond theme.
Dua previously said: ''I haven't! I don't even know where all these rumours began. But of course, I'd love to do the Bond theme tune. So many amazing artists have done it. It would be a great opportunity. If the rumours are true, I'm over the moon.''
Cary also admitted that he is very much looking forward to working with current Bond Daniel Craig and hinted that he would be continuing the ''character arc'' which began with the actor's first outing as the suave spy in 2006 film 'Casino Royale'.
the director said: ''In his first Bond movie, 'Casino Royale,' he brought an incredible amount of vulnerability and humanity to the character, which was a big shift from Pierce Brosnan's run. In terms of what I can bring to change the character, Bond is on a character arc that started with 'Casino Royale,' and I will be carrying that on. There will be changes, I am sure. As in any story, a character has to change in order [to have] a narrative.''
