The upcoming 'Carry On' films will take its humour ''back to the sixties''.

Brian Baker has spent over $630,000 purchasing the rights to sell 'Carry On' related merchandise in an attempt to revive the comedy franchise - which was loved by audiences for its double entendres and slapstick fun -by selling enough products to eventually finance three new movies.

The 72-year-old film producer has now revealed that his forthcoming films won't focus on ''political correctness'' and argued that the franchise's original founder Peter Rodgers was ''never offensive to women''.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''Going back to the sixties we had a great ability to laugh at ourselves, we didn't take ourselves too seriously and Peter Rodgers was never offensive to women. In fact, he was a perfect gentleman in every shape and way. And sometimes these people talk about political correctness, they're just trying to draw attention to themselves and make themselves look important.''

Although Brian insisted the reboot will include some of the original films' signature tongue-in-cheek humour, he'll be careful not to ''go too far''.

He said: ''There are some times you can go too far. It's finding that happy medium.''

Baker bought the rights after winning a legal battle against ITV in which a judge ruled the network was not using the brand meaning its trademark became invalid.

The 'Carry On' film franchise carved the path for legendary stars such as Dame Barbara Windsor, Sid James, Kenneth Williams, Joan Sims and Leslie Phillips.

The last 'Carry On' movie to hit the big screen was 1992's 'Carry On Columbus' and the producer has insisted he wishes to continue the legacy of the films' founder.

He said: ''This ruling means we can carry out Peter Rogers's legacy and get everything into gear.''