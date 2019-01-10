Carrie Fisher's dog Gary has retired to Florida.

The 'Star Wars' actress passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016, and since then her beloved pet has been living with Carrie's former assistant Corby McCoin.

Gary has his own Instagram page, and Corby recently updated the dog's 189,000 followers to let them know he's now living in sunny Florida, after a stint in New York.

Alongside a picture of the mutt chilling on the beach, he wrote: ''Just wanted to check in and say it has been 2 years and I miss my mom everyday. I tried New York after LA and decided the beach is much better. Hello Florida and the new adventure begins #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #frenchiesofinstagram #garyindestinflorida2019 #garysnewadventures (sic)''

Carrie's half-sister Joely Fisher revealed last year that the Gary was still pining after her.

However, though the canine still mopes about because he misses Carrie - who played Princess Leia in the sci-fi franchise - the pooch perked up during his daily visits from Joely.

She said: ''They were very, very close. I truly believe that he recognises that she is not here. But it's funny. When I started spending time with him, we have a similar timber in our voice so when I say 'Gary', like Carrie would have, he looks.''

The 'Til Death' actress added: ''I see Gary every day and he's doing great. He's a really great dog. He's on my Instagram almost every day too, so people can go check him out there. He's a very special animal.''

Gary acted as a therapy dog for Carrie as she dealt with bipolar disorder.

It was previously revealed Gary found comfort in watching 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Corby took the canine to watch Carrie's last performance as General Leia Organa in the eighth instalment of the sci-fi franchise at the cinema in December 2017.

ABC News reporter Veronica Miracle shared the news on Twitter, when she wrote: ''The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen @starwars @ABC7 (sic)''

Gary will be able to see his late owner again in 'Star Wars: Episode IX', as she has been given a significant arc story through unreleased footage of the star.

The late actress' brother, Todd Fisher, 60, recently spilled that 'Episode IX' helmer J.J. Abrams managed to create a conclusion for Leia woven into the Skywalker saga by masterfully including the unused clips that were originally shot for 'Episode VII - The Force Awakens'.

He said: ''There's a lot of minutes of footage. I don't mean just outtakes. This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That's what's going to give everybody such a great kick. It's going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.''

Todd isn't allowed to reveal any details of his sister's 'Star Wars' swansong but he insists he and the rest of the family, including Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd, are very happy with what Abrams, 52, has done.

He added: ''We're not allowed to talk about the details of anything. But we're thrilled at what's been done.''