Carol Vorderman blames the Kardashians for people's preoccupations with appearances.

The 58-year-old presenter claims she receives ''hundreds'' of comments on her appearance every day and thinks Kim Kardashian West and her famous family are one of the main reasons people care about looks so much these days.

She told The Daily Telegraph: ''One of the sad things is that people think I am only ever talking about the way I look, when really it's just what's printed... It's the Kardashians who've changed that. There's no other content now...

''Social media and all of that, I can't fight that battle now, so I just choose to pay no attention to it.''

Carol also admitted she is frustrated that instead of focusing on her work with education, people are only interested in her ''bottom''.

She said: ''I was a free school meals kid, I got to Cambridge from a comprehensive - that just didn't happen in the 70s. Now I do a lot of work with kids from a similar background to me. I have my online maths school, I sell I-don't-know-how-many education books a year for Dorling Kindersley. But that never gets talked about. Instead it's, 'How big is her bottom?!'''

Carol previously insisted she hasn't weighed herself for two decades and walks 12 to 20 miles twice a week to keep fit.

She said: ''I haven't weighed myself since 1999. I don't actually know how much I weigh and I don't care because I go on my dress size, thank god for lycra! I'm probably about a size 8 to 9 at the moment.

''I've always had a small waist, I think I'm about 25 inches around my waist. If I put on a bit of weight, I know I have, and I go up to a size 11. A larger size 10, that's kind of my boundary for where I'm happy.

''In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year... that's a lot.''