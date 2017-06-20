Carla Fendi has died aged 79 years old.

The fashion designer - who is one of five sisters Paola, Anna, Franca, Carla and Alda who inherited the Italian fashion house Fendi their parents Edoardo and Adele Fendi set up - has tragically passed away after battling with a long-term illness, WWD has reported.

The luxury label confirmed the news in a statement on Monday (19.06.17), which saw the brand praise Carla for her passionate contribution to the company, which helped boost its success as a business at the helm of the industry.

The post read: ''[Carla] never stopped to actively contribute with unchanged passion to the success of the company that continued to be a reason to live; from the first international recognitions obtained with the help of the four sisters until her last days.''

Fendi have also hailed the late creative mastermind as a an ''inspiration'' and a great example of ''dedication, work culture and sensibility for beauty''.

The statement continued: ''She was for all of us a source of inspiration and an example of dedication, work culture and sensibility for beauty. She will accompany us forever.''

Although Fendi was founded in 1925, it wasn't until 25 years later she was recruited to take over the PR and marketing team.

Alongside Carla's time helming the brand, she was also known for her philanthropic work, which saw her launch her eponymous charity the Carla Fendi Foundation in 2007 in a bid to preserve the ''cultural heritage'' and traditional values, and to continue to encourage growth in the art, literature, cinema and fashion fields.

A string of heartfelt tributes have come flooding in following the news, including the National Chamber of Italian Fashion Camera Moda.

Alongside a picture of the late muse, which was shared on their Instagram account, read: ''In memory of Carla Fendi, Italian fashion pioneer and ambassador. Her work and passion for art and culture will be an example for every generation (sic).''