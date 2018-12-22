Cardi B and Offset are holidaying in Puerto Rico.

The former couple may have just split up a few weeks ago but they have been spotted enjoying some sun on the back of a jet ski in the Caribbean island.

Cardi had reportedly been planning spend Christmas with Offset for the sake of their daughter Kulture.

A source said recently: ''Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together ... She plans to spend time and celebrate the holiday [in the Dominican Republic].''

Offset has made a number of public gestures to get Cardi back, with the most recent one when he crashed his ex's set at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, along with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign made out of white and red roses. Although she rejected his apology, he still thinks it was the right thing to do.

He tweeted recently: ''All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too. A n***a was just trying .....thank god I ain't got no balloons sheeesh (sic)''

And Cardi plans to ''reset'' in 2019 after splitting from Offset.

She said: ''Everything is good! I'm very excited for 2019 - I just feel like it's going to be a reset. 2018 was the good, bad, and the ugly year, a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of ugly all mixed together.

''A lot of things scare me ... I never wanted to protect somebody so much, I just want to protect my baby. 'Oh, my gosh, you're so innocent and this world is so evil.' I just want to also protect her. I guess she's born in fame ... I just want early to teach her to be confident ... I know when she starts reading and she sees how mean the world is, I just want her to be like, 'I'm fabulous and rich and I don't give a f**k.'''