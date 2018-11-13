Cara Delevingne has revealed she checked with her friend Princess Eugenie that it would be OK to wear a top hat and tails to her wedding before attending the ceremony.
Princess Eugenie approved the outfit Cara Delevingne wore to her wedding.
The 'Suicide Squad' actress caused a stir when she wore a top hat and tails to the nuptials of her royal pal to Jack Brooksbank last month but she admitted she sought permission before breaking the strict dress code.
In an interview with Grazia magazine, she said: ''Eugenie has been a friend of mine since I was a kid and I've always wanted to wear tails. I texted her as I wasn't sure about it, and she was like, 'Of course, I expect nothing else from you.' ''
But the 26-year-old catwalk star was surprised that her sartorial choice was seen as ''brave'' when she'd simply opted for something she felt comfortable in.
She said: ''I found it interesting how many people came up to me and said, 'You're so brave to wear that!' I was like, really? I feel way more comfortable like this.''
Although she is playing down her choice of wedding outfit, Cara does admit she loves to ''break boundaries''.
Speaking about her latest campaign for TAG Heuer - for which she has been photographed in front of a roaring lion - she said: ''It's about standing up and showing how brave and how strong you are, especially as a woman. But it's also about how vulnerable you can be in that situation. I guess, for me, it's always about pushing the unknown and breaking boundaries. I live for things like that.''
The 'Paper Towns' star recently admitted she would love to meet Eugenie's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but doesn't think she'd be allowed to ask all the questions she's desperate to know the answers to from the monarch.
She said: ''I love her so much. There are many things I need to ask her, but I wouldn't be allowed.''
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'.
It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...