'Captain Marvel' won't be like the typical origin story, according to one of the film's producers.

The much-anticipated new Marvel movie will see Brie Larson star as the iconic superhero and producer Nate Moore has given fans an insight into what they should expect.

He explained: ''I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly. So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure.

''For instance, 'Captain Marvel' is an origin movie in that you haven't seen her before, but we think we've stumbled upon a structure there that isn't the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers, the third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers.''

Nate revealed that studio is determined to ensure that 'Captain Marvel' - which is set for release in March 2019 - is distinct from other superhero movies.

He told CinemaBlend: ''As we introduce new characters moving forward, we want to find ways to subvert that structure, so at least the experience of the film feels new to audiences.

''We're very conscious of making sure that audiences don't get things that feel like they've seen them before.''