Candice Swanepoel has been named the 'most influential lingerie model' on Instagram.

The 29-year-old beauty - who is expecting her second child with partner Hermann Nicoli, a sibling for 15-month-old Anacã - can earn up to £50,000 for a post on the social networking site, with each one typically attracting an average of 300,000 likes, Bluebella has revealed.

In second place was 21-year-old Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren, whose posts reach 11.7 million followers on Instagram, narrowly ahead of 31-year-old Ana Cheri.

Abigail Ratchford, 25, took fourth place and has 8.2 million followers, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was the highest placed British star on the list, taking fifth spot and boasting an average of 80,000 likes for her posts.

In sixth place was Russian model Viki Odintcova, 24, who has 4.5 million followers, while Natalie Gauvreau, 33, took seventh spot with 2.8 million followers.

Dita Von Teese - who, at 45, was the oldest star to make the list - took eighth spot thanks to her 2.1 million followers, while the youngest person in the top 10, 20-year-old Sofia Jamora was awarded ninth spot.

The top 10 was completed by 23-year-old Nyané Lebajoa.

Candice made her return to the Victoria's Secret fashion show last November after taking a year out following the birth of her son, and was delighted to be back at the lingerie extravaganza.

Speaking shortly before the show, she said: ''I'm opening this year so which [in itself] is a big 'I'm back' moment so I'm looking forward to that.''

Candice - who wore two red ensembles in the show, including one teamed with wings which looked like flames - admitted it was ''very different'' watching her pals on the runway from her home last year, rather than being backstage.

She said: ''I watched the show from my couch in Brazil which was a very different experience.

''I definitely missed it, so of course I'm excited to be back.''