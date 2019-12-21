Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Canada for Christmas.

After it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Prince Harry, 35, Duchess Meghan, 38 and their seven-month-old son Archie will be spending the festive break in Canada, Justin took to Twitter to welcome them.

He shared a message in English and French, which read: ''Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we're all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You're among friends, and always welcome here.''

Meghan previously lived in Toronto while she filmed TV 'Suits' and has a number of close friends in Canada while many of the couple's US based pals have also reportedly been travelling to the country to visit the royals.

And Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will fly in from Los Angeles to spend Christmas with the Harry, Meghan and Archie.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: ''As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada.

''The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.

''The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.

''They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.''

Buckingham Palace previously announced that the couple would not spend this Christmas with the other royals at Sandringham.

The palace said: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess's mother Doria.

''This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.''