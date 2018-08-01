Camille Rowe is reportedly seeing Alexander Skarsgard after her split from Harry Styles.
The Victoria's Secret model is believed to have started getting close to the 'Mute' actor after they became close following her break up with One Direction star Harry Styles earlier this year.
A source close to Camille told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Camille and Alexander have been quietly dating for a few weeks now.
''They met while shooting an ad campaign at the beginning of the year.
''She was just friends with him at first but after things ended with Harry, they started to grow closer.
''Since then they've been on a few dates, including one to a basketball game when she was sat on his knee and they were kissing a lot.''
Harry and Camille met through mutual friend, Alexa Chung, who also dated Alexander for two years and till last summer, and according to the insider it has been a ''bit weird'' for all involved.
They added: ''But it's not an ideal situation for any of them because of Alexa. Although they are now friends, it's a bit weird.
''Now the couple just want to see how it goes without putting pressure on.''
Harry and Camille reportedly parted ways as they were unable to strike a balance between their careers and their love lives.
A source said fo their romance at the time: ''He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise.''
The split reportedly came just two weeks after the 24-year-old singer completed his 89-date world tour on July 14.
The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker's relationship with Camille came just one month after he parted ways with food blogger Tess Ward.
Whilst the 28-year-old beauty previously dated MGMT frontman Andrew VanWyngarden in 2012 and 'Twilight' actor Robert Pattinson in 2013.
