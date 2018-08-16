Camilla Cleese says her dad John Cleese is not her favourite member of Monty Python.

The 34-year-old blonde - whose mother is John's late second wife Barbara Trentham - has followed in her father's comedy footsteps but when it comes to the surreal British comedy troupe she always laughed more at Michael's characters and gags.

Recalling the famous faces who would come to her family home when she was a child, such as Steve Martin and Sir Sean Connery, she said: ''I always loved Michael Palin. He's still my favourite Python. Don't tell my dad!''

Camilla has worked with John, 78, on his one-man show 'Seven Ways to Skin an Ocelot' and a stage musical version of his 1988 comedy heist film 'A Fish Called Wanda' and she says they share a good working relationship.

She explained: ''We work really well together. We think quite similarly and I learned most of what I know from him, some of it inadvertently. We tend to agree on things, but I will stand up to him, even though I know he has worlds more experience.''

Camilla - who was estranged from her father for a period in her early 20s when she experimented with drugs but is now closer than ever to him - is bringing a stand-up show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and she makes a few gags at her dad's expense, especially when it comes to his costly divorces.

Although the jokes flow when it comes to first wife Connie Booth - with whom he has one daughter, Cynthia Cleese - third spouse Alyce Eichelberger and even her own mother Barbara, she draws the line when it comes to quips about his fourth and current wife Jennifer Wade.

When asked if he minds about the jokes, Camilla said: ''I don't think he has a leg to stand on so he doesn't really get a choice. As long as I don't make fun of Jen, it's fine. Nothing I ever say about her is vicious because I like her. It's just playful teasing, that's how we show affection in our family. It's a general sharpening of our teeth on each other.''