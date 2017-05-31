Camila Cabello is ''super proud'' of her close pal Ariana Grande for putting on a benefit show in Manchester after the terrorist attack at her concert in the city.

The former Fifth Harmony singer says the 23-year-old pop beauty was left ''shaken'' when 22 people were killed and 59 injured when a nail bomb was detonated in the main foyer of Manchester Arena on May 22.

And the 'Bad Things' hitmaker says it's ''amazing'' that Ariana has bravely decided to come back to the northern city for her the One Love Manchester gig in aid of the victims of the horrific atrocity alongside some of the biggest names in pop music.

Appearing on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Wednesday (31.05.17), Camila, 20, said: ''She's you know, shaken up.

''I mean what can you say?.''

Of the gig, which will be held on Sunday (04.05.17), she said: ''I feel like its horrible that it takes that for people to come together like that, but I am super proud of her.

''And I think coming back to Manchester especially, with everybody is amazing.''

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker revealed her plans to return to Manchester to meet those affected and raise funds for the victims and their families last week after she returned to the US.

She said: ''I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.''

Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester will take place at the cricket stadium at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on June 4.

The likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas and Niall Horan will also perform at the event.