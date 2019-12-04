Camila Morrone doesn't care about the 23-year age gap between herself and Leonardo Dicaprio.
The 22-year-old actress - who is 23 years younger than her actor boyfriend - insisted it isn't unusual for couple to have ''large'' differences in their ages and wishes people would stop judging them.
She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps.
''I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.''
But the model-and-actress can understand why people are fascinated by their romance.
She said: ''I probably would be curious about it, too.''
However, Camila admitted it is ''frustrating'' that her relationship overshadows her work, especially as she's been winning praise for her role in 'Mickey and the Bear', but she's hoping that will change soon.
She said: ''I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I'm slowly getting an identity outside of that.
''Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating.
''I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.''
Camila and the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor were first romantically linked in January 2018 and it was recently claimed their relationship is serious.
A source said recently: ''They seem pretty serious. It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.''
However, it has been claimed Leonardo, 45, doesn't want to get married.
A source close to the Oscar-winning star - who has dated various stars over the years, including Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli - said: ''He's more mature and thinking longer term. He is very serious with Cami and has been for a while now, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon. He's happy with where things are and is committed to her. He's not thinking too far beyond that.''
